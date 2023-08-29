Fuel station explosions: Romanian anticorruption prosecutors open investigation into authorization of LPG station
Aug 29, 2023
The National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) opened two criminal investigations targeting the authorization of the LPG station in Crevedia, a town close to Bucharest, following the two blasts that killed two and injured many more. The in rem investigations relate to abuse of office and, at (...)
