Port Operator Comvex Constanta Approves Distribution Of RON150M Dividends

Port Operator Comvex Constanta Approves Distribution Of RON150M Dividends. The shareholders of port operator Comvex Constanta (CMVX.RO) decided in the August 28-29 meeting the distribution of RON150 million dividends, the company said in a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]