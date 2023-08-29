Eastern Romania: Bus with Ukrainian passengers crashes into height restrictor in Năvodari

Eastern Romania: Bus with Ukrainian passengers crashes into height restrictor in Năvodari. A bus carrying 40 passengers from Ukraine collided with a height restrictor in Constanța County, leaving multiple injured but no fatalities. The accident took place late Monday evening, August 28, in the locality of Năvodari, eastern Romania. Initial reports mentioned seven injured but (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]