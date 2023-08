Belgium’s Etex Set to Invest EUR28M in Plasterboard Plant near Bucharest

Belgium’s Etex Set to Invest EUR28M in Plasterboard Plant near Bucharest. Belgian-held drywall products maker Etex Building Performance (the former Siniat Romania) will invest EUR28 million in a plasterboard plant near Bucharest, which is set to start operating in 2025. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]