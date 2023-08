Minifarm To Buy Nine Pharmacies In Bucharest From Elixirfarm Impex And Farmacia Kogalniceanu

Retail pharmacy chain Minifarm, which has developed in Tulcea and Constanta counties, and recently in Bucharest, plans to take over nine pharmacies in Bucharest from Farmacia Elixirfarm Impex and Farmacia Kogalniceanu, the Competition Council announced on Tuesday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]