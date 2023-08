Altur Slatina Posts RON75M Revenue And RON7.8M Net Profit in H1

Altur Slatina Posts RON75M Revenue And RON7.8M Net Profit in H1. Automotive component maker Altur Slatina (ALT.RO) posted RON75.3 million revenue in the first half, slightly up on the RON73.4 million in the year-ago period, while profit increased to RON7.8 million from RON4.9 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]