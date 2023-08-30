 
August 30, 2023

Real estate group Globalworth completes its fourth solar plant in Romania
Real estate group Globalworth completes its fourth solar plant in Romania.

Globalworth, one of the largest real estate investors in Romania, has completed a solar plant installation on the rooftop of its Industrial Park West in Oradea, a key asset in the company's logistics and industrial parks portfolio. The new installation comprises more than 700 photovoltaic (...)

Autonom Services Profit Shrinks 31% To RON12.2M In H1 Autonom Services, the largest mobility network in Romania, held by brothers Marius and Dan Stefan, posted RON12.3 million net profit in January-June 2023, 31% below the same period last year.

Romania Ranks 14th In The EU With 87.275 New Car Registrations YoY In January-July 2023 New car registrations in Romania grew by 23.3% year-over-year to 87.275 units in January-July 2023, placing the country 14th in the European Union (EU), data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) and the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed (...)

Photon Energy Connects 10.3 MWp Solar PV Power Plants To The Grid In Romania Photon Energy has announced that Photon Energy Engineering Romania, the Group’s Romanian subsidiary dedicated to engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, has completed and grid-connected two solar photovoltaic (PV) power plants in Romania.

Pet Shop Chain Animax Invests EUR270,000 In Two New Stores Pet shop chain Animax, part of the Pet Network International group, has invested EUR270,000 in two new stores in Bucharest and Alba-Iulia for a total 131 in Romania and plans to open six more stores by yearend.

Bucharest to host multiple gymnastics competitions this fall Over 1,000 athletes from 33 countries across 6 continents will take part in artistic gymnastics, aerobic gymnastics, acrobatic gymnastics, and gymnastics for all competitions in a 'Gymnastics Gala' taking place from September 1 to October 22, in Bucharest. The international event, the largest (...)

Hidroelectrica Enters Portfolio Of Private Pension Fund Aripi As Largest Individual Investment The largest investment in the portfolio of private pension fund Aripi, managed by Generali, was in Romania's largest electricity producer, Hidroelectrica (H2O), on July 31, 2023.

Bucharest's District 1 mayor Clotilde Armand prosecuted for abuse of office Bucharest's District 1 mayor Clotilde Armand is under criminal investigation. Prosecutors say that she allegedly used her position to obtain additional income through a European project aimed at anti-corruption measures implemented in the municipality. Armand allegedly appointed herself as (...)

 


