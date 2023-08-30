Construction materials producer Etex invests EUR 28 mln in new factory near Bucharest
Aug 30, 2023
Etex Romania Building Performance, a manufacturer of plasterboard systems, plasters and grouts and supplier of fire protection solutions and high-performance insulation, will invest EUR 28 million in a new plasterboard factory near Bucharest. The plant will be put into operation in 2025. With (...)
