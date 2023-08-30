Romania's budget deficit climbs to 2.43% of GDP in the first seven months of 2023



Romania's budget deficit reached RON 38.6 bln (EUR 7.8 bln) or 2.43% of GDP in the first seven months of 2023, up from RON 26.7 bln or 1.89% of GDP in the same period last year. The budget revenues went up 11.5% year-on-year in the first seven months, to RON 288 bln, mainly due to higher (...)