Profi Targets over 10% Turnover Growth in 2023
Aug 30, 2023
Profi Targets over 10% Turnover Growth in 2023.
Retailer Profi has budgeted an over 10% turnover and EBITDA profit increase for this year.
Mecanica Fina Switches To RON1M Net Profit In H1/2023 From RON457.400 Loss In Year-Earlier Period
Mecanica Fina (MECE.RO), a producer of measuring, verification, control and navigation instruments and devices, reported a net profit of RON1 million for the first half of 2023, from a loss of RON457,400 in the same period of 2022, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on (...)
AAGES Targu-Mures Reports RON2.8M Net Profit For H1/2023, Down 22.6% YoY
Industrial equipment manufacturer AAGES Targu-Mures (AAG.RO) ended the first half of 2023 with a net profit of RON2.8 million, down 22.6% on the year, and a turnover of RON14 million, down 11.9% on the year, amid dwindling revenue from the production sold, as per data from the company's (...)
Brewer Bermas Reports RON460,000 Net Loss For H1/2023 Vs RON174.700 Loss In Year-Earlier Period
Suceava-based brewer Bermas (BRM.RO) reported a net loss of RON460,160 for the first six months of 2023, compared to a loss of RON174,700 in the same period of 2022, and a turnover of RON15.5 million, up 8.4% on the year, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on data from (...)
SHC Restaurant Group Buys Vacamuu Steakhouse
The SHC restaurant group, one of the main actors in the local hospitality industry, controlled by entrepreneur Radu Dumitrescu, is taking over the Vacamuu steakhouse in Floreasca. The actor thus consolidates its position in this business in Bucharest.
Cargus Ends H1/2023 With Over 10% Revenue Growth; Expects Similar Pace For The Whole 2023
Cargus, one of the biggest players in the Romanian courier industry, ended the first half of 2023 with over 10% revenue growth compared to 2022 and expects a similar pace for the whole 2023.
City Grill Group Completes EUR13M Investments In Modernization Of "Hanu' Berarilor" Restaurant, Launch Of "La Boheme" Hotel
City Grill Group, one of the strongest domestic players in the HoReCa industry, has announced in a press statement the completion of its most extensive investment process to date.
Autonom Services Profit Shrinks 31% To RON12.2M In H1
Autonom Services, the largest mobility network in Romania, held by brothers Marius and Dan Stefan, posted RON12.3 million net profit in January-June 2023, 31% below the same period last year.
