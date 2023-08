JYSK Opens Store in Stefanestii de Jos, Reaches 136 Units Nationwide

JYSK Opens Store in Stefanestii de Jos, Reaches 136 Units Nationwide. Furniture and home products retailer JYSK is expanding further in Romania and is opening a new store on August 31 in Cosmopolis housing compound of Stefanestii de Jos, near Bucharest, thus reaching a 136-unit network. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]