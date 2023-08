Curtea Veche Publishing House Expects RON20M Turnover in 2023

Curtea Veche Publishing House Expects RON20M Turnover in 2023. Curtea Veche publishing house, owned by Arsene family, ended the first half of 2023 with flat turnover against 1H/2022, but the volume of sold books was 20% lower. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]