Sphera Franchise Group improves its profitability, with a 146.5% increase in EBITDA YoY and net profit of RON 19.4 mln, in H1 2023



H1 highlights: Revenues of RON 695.6 mln in H1 2023, 14.8% higher vs H1 2022 Restaurant operating profit of RON 60.6 mln, +136.3% YoY in H1, with improved performance across all brands Increase of 146.5% YoY in EBITDA, to RON 52.4 mln, in H1 2023, due to effective cost management Net profit of (...)