THR Marea Neagra Posts RON31M Revenues in 1H/2023, Switches to Net Profit. Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra (EFO.RO), which manages several hotels and restaurants in seaside resorts, reported revenues worth RON31 million for the first half of 2023, considerably higher than the RON3.2 million revenues of 1H/2022 amid the sale of Venus compound of Eforie Nord (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]