Sphera Franchise Group Switches to RON19.4M Net Profit in 1H/2023 from RON8.7M Losses in 1H/2022

Sphera Franchise Group Switches to RON19.4M Net Profit in 1H/2023 from RON8.7M Losses in 1H/2022. Sphera Franchise Group, which holds the franchise for the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in Romania, for the first half of 2023 reported net profit of RON19.4 million, compared with RON8.7 million losses in 1H/2022. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]