Meta Estate Trust Reports RON6.3M Revenues, RON2.9M Net Profit in 1H/2023. Meta Estate Trust, a holding-type company operating in the real estate field, for the first half of 2023 reported RON6.3 million total revenues, up 60% from the year-earlier period, while net profit climbed to RON2.9 million from RON0.7 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]