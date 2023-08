Colliers: A Growing Number Of Real Estate Investors In Regional Cities Start To Contract Professional Property Management Services

Colliers: A Growing Number Of Real Estate Investors In Regional Cities Start To Contract Professional Property Management Services. Colliers Romania manages over 680,000 square meters (sqm) of real estate in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Brasov, and Arad, of which 590,000 sqm are offices and the rest industrial warehouses, providing asset management and administration services for annual budgets of over EUR26 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]