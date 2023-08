Foreign Investors Council Says Investments Require Stability And Predictability Of Fiscal Framework

The Foreign Investors Council (FIC) supports the need to reform the fiscal system, but it has to be analyzed in terms of medium and long-term sustainability and through prior consultation with the business environment, as per a press statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]