Survey: 48% Of Romanians Can No Longer Afford To Save Because Of Inflation



A recent survey conducted by Ipsos for ING Bank shows that 48% of Romanians can no longer afford to save because of inflation, and only 11% manage to put enough money aside to be able to cope with a more expensive future already marred by multiple price hikes.