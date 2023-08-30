Classical music: Regal Vienez tour reaches 25 Romanian cities in December

Classical music: Regal Vienez tour reaches 25 Romanian cities in December. Top instrumentalists and soloists from the State Opera in Vienna, the Arena in Verona, the Opera in Rome or the Scala Theater in Milan will take part in the Regal Vienez tour in Romania, holding concerts in 25 cities across the country from December 5 to 29. The Vox Opera Orchestra and the (...)