Hidroelectrica Enters Portfolio Of Private Pension Fund Aripi As Largest Individual Investment. The largest investment in the portfolio of private pension fund Aripi, managed by Generali, was in Romania's largest electricity producer, Hidroelectrica (H2O), on July 31, 2023. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]