Pet Shop Chain Animax Invests EUR270,000 In Two New Stores. Pet shop chain Animax, part of the Pet Network International group, has invested EUR270,000 in two new stores in Bucharest and Alba-Iulia for a total 131 in Romania and plans to open six more stores by yearend. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]