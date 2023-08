Autonom Services Profit Shrinks 31% To RON12.2M In H1

Autonom Services Profit Shrinks 31% To RON12.2M In H1. Autonom Services, the largest mobility network in Romania, held by brothers Marius and Dan Stefan, posted RON12.3 million net profit in January-June 2023, 31% below the same period last year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]