Romania Ranks 14th In The EU With 87.275 New Car Registrations YoY In January-July 2023

Romania Ranks 14th In The EU With 87.275 New Car Registrations YoY In January-July 2023. New car registrations in Romania grew by 23.3% year-over-year to 87.275 units in January-July 2023, placing the country 14th in the European Union (EU), data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) and the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]