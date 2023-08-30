Mecanica Fina Switches To RON1M Net Profit In H1/2023 From RON457.400 Loss In Year-Earlier Period

Mecanica Fina (MECE.RO), a producer of measuring, verification, control and navigation instruments and devices, reported a net profit of RON1 million for the first half of 2023, from a loss of RON457,400 in the same period of 2022, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on