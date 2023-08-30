Brewer Bermas Reports RON460,000 Net Loss For H1/2023 Vs RON174.700 Loss In Year-Earlier Period

Brewer Bermas Reports RON460,000 Net Loss For H1/2023 Vs RON174.700 Loss In Year-Earlier Period. Suceava-based brewer Bermas (BRM.RO) reported a net loss of RON460,160 for the first six months of 2023, compared to a loss of RON174,700 in the same period of 2022, and a turnover of RON15.5 million, up 8.4% on the year, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on data from (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]