SHC Restaurant Group Buys Vacamuu Steakhouse

SHC Restaurant Group Buys Vacamuu Steakhouse. The SHC restaurant group, one of the main actors in the local hospitality industry, controlled by entrepreneur Radu Dumitrescu, is taking over the Vacamuu steakhouse in Floreasca. The actor thus consolidates its position in this business in Bucharest. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]