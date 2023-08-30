 
E-Distributie Set To Carry Out Two RON122M Projects For Modernization Of Power Distribution Grids
Romania's Ministry of Energy and electricity distribution company E-Distributie have signed two non-refundable financing contracts through the Modernization Fund, totaling RON122 million (VAT included), for the modernization of the power distribution grids in two of the areas where the company (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Impact Reports RON59M Revenue, RON34M Net Profit For H1/2023 Real estate developer Impact Developer&Contractor (IMP.RO) reported revenue of RON59 million for the first half of 2023, compared to RON90 million in the same period of 2022, but its net profit increased to RON34 million from RON13.9 million in the year-earlier period, as per its half-year (...)

Zentiva Turnover Up 24% YoY To RON450M In H1/2023 Zentiva (SCD.RO), one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in Romania, had a turnover of RON450.6 million in the first six months of 2023, up 24% from the same period in 2022.

Comelf Net Profit Doubles YoY To RON4.7M In H1/2023 industrial material manufacturer Comelf Bistrita (CMF.RO) has announced a net profit of RON4.7 million for the first six months of 2023, double against the level reported in the same period of 2022, and revenue of RON93.5 million, up 13.6% on the year, as per calculations by Ziarul Financiar (...)

Romcab Targu Mures Ends H1/2023 With RON317M Revenue, Down 77% YoY Romanian fiber optic cable producer Romcab Targu Mures (MCAB.RO) ended the first half of 2023 with revenue of RON317 million, down 77% on the year, but its loss shrank to RON16.7 million from RON86.2 million in the first half of 2022, as per its half-year financial report published by the (...)

Chimcomplex Seeks To Contract EUR10M Credit Facility From Alpha Bank Chimcomplex (CRC.RO), the leading producer and supplier of vital chemical substances in the region, has summoned its shareholders on October 3, 2023 to approve a decision to contract a multi-option credit line facility from Alpha Bank for a value of EUR10 million, as per the convening notice (...)

Nuclearelectrica Supplements By RON110M A Contract Worth RON1.8B Concluded With OPCOM State-run nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) has informed its shareholders about the conclusion on August 30, 2023 of a legal deed with the Romanian Electricity and Gas Market Operator (OPCOM), the company said in a stock market report.

Eric Tavoukdjian, The New Chief Commercial Officer Of Profi Romania Retailer Profi, controlled by investment fund Mid Europa Partners, on Thursday (August 31) announced that Eric Tavoukdjian had joined the company's management team as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), starting May 2023.

 


