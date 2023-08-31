Romania asks the European Commission to accept higher budget deficit target
Aug 31, 2023
Romania's Government is trying to convince the European Commission to accept a higher budget deficit target this year than the 4.4% of GDP level previously agreed. Finance minister Marcel Bolos pleaded for a deficit of 5.5% of GDP in a meeting with European Commission representatives in (...)
