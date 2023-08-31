BVB-listed real estate investment company posts five times higher profit in H1 2023

BVB-listed real estate investment company posts five times higher profit in H1 2023. Meta Estate Trust (BVB: MET), a Romanian real estate investment company listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market, reported revenues of over RON 6.3 mln (EUR 1.27 mln) in the first half of 2023, up by 60% compared to the same period of last year, and a gross profit of RON 3.4 mln, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]