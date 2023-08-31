Restaurant operator Sphera Franchise Group swings to profit in H1 2023

Restaurant operator Sphera Franchise Group swings to profit in H1 2023. Sphera Franchise Group (BVB: SFG), the largest group in the food service industry in Romania, continued its steady growth in the first six months of 2023, with a 14.8% increase in sales year-on-year (YoY) to RON 695.6 mln (EUR 141 mln), while registering the most profitable first half of the (...)