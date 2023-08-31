Romanian agribusiness group sees steep profit drop in H1 2023 because of volatile market

Romanian agribusiness group sees steep profit drop in H1 2023 because of volatile market. Agricover Holding, the biggest agribusiness group in Romania, recorded a steep drop in net profit in the first half of 2023 compared with the same period of 2022, from RON 55 mln to RON 0.89 mln. The operating profit also went down almost ten times, from RON 72 mln to RON 7.5 mln. The group's (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]