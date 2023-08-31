Photon Energy connects to the grid two new solar power plants in Romania
Aug 31, 2023
Photon Energy connects to the grid two new solar power plants in Romania.
Photon Energy, a renewable energy producer listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and Prague Stock Exchange, has completed and grid-connected two photovoltaic (PV) power plants in Romania. The power plants have a combined generation capacity of 10.3 MWp. Their total annual production is expected (...)
