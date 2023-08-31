Photon Energy connects to the grid two new solar power plants in Romania

Photon Energy, a renewable energy producer listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and Prague Stock Exchange, has completed and grid-connected two photovoltaic (PV) power plants in Romania. The power plants have a combined generation capacity of 10.3 MWp. Their total annual production is expected (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]