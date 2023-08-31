DSV Road: Three in ten freight trucks in Romania could be electric by 2030



By 2030, Romania will be ready to use electric trucks for the transport of goods at the national level, not just at the local level. About 30% of the transport of goods in the country could be done with the help of electric trucks in the next seven years, according to the estimates of DSV (...)