Bloomberg: Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo looking to take over Romanian lender First Bank

Bloomberg: Italy’s Intesa Sanpaolo looking to take over Romanian lender First Bank. Italian financial group Intesa Sanpaolo SpA is in negotiations to acquire Romanian lender First Bank from the American investment fund JC Flowers, sources who wished to remain anonymous told Bloomberg. The Italian group is discussing the terms of the transaction, which could value First Bank (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]