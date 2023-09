Holde Agri Invest Boosts Storage Capacity to 25,000 Tons of Grain

Holde Agri Invest, a Romanian-held company that operates farmland, has completed construction of a new silo within Frumusani farm of Buciumeni, Calarasi county, with a storage capacity of 10,000 tons of grain, divided into four cells with a storage capacity of 2,500 tons each. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]