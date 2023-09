Airbus Aircraft Parts Maker Premium Aerotec Sees 2022 Turnover Rise 29.2% To RON382M

Airbus Aircraft Parts Maker Premium Aerotec Sees 2022 Turnover Rise 29.2% To RON382M. Premium Aerotec, a company member of Airbus group, in 2022 generated turnover of RON381 million (EUR77.3 million), up 29.2% from 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]