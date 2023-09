IKEA Supplier IPEC Hits 11.8% Higher Turnover in 2022, at EUR32M

IKEA Supplier IPEC Hits 11.8% Higher Turnover in 2022, at EUR32M. IPEC company, owned by Covaciu family, one of IKEA’s main suppliers in Romania, in 2022 posted turnover worth RON157.1 million (EUR31.8 million), up 11.8% on the year, in line with ZF calculations based on Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]