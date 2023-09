Turkey’s Menswear Brand AC&co Opens New Logistic Center in Bucharest

Turkey's menswear brand AC&co is set to open a new logistic center in Bucharest, with a 1,000-sqm area, and is seeking to hire 90 persons, with 18 of them due to work in the 19 stores of Romania.