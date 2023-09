Fondul Proprietatea Ends 1H/2023 with RON680M Losses

Fondul Proprietatea (FP) reported RON680 million losses in the first half of 2023, from a RON4.1 billion positive result in the same period of 2022 amid some portfolio reevaluations.