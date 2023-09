Binance: Users can design Pierre Gasly's Formula 1 helmet

Binance: Users can design Pierre Gasly's Formula 1 helmet. Binance, the global cryptocurrency exchange platform, announced that its users can design the helmet of Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly, as part of a global competition that runs until September 8, 2023. The Alpine driver will wear the helmet with the new design at the final race of the 2023 (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]