Botanical exhibition “The Ecologies of Care and Caring” to take place in Bucharest

Botanical exhibition “The Ecologies of Care and Caring” to take place in Bucharest. “The Ecologies of Care and Caring,” a large-scale event with a botanical theme based on interdisciplinary research in contemporary art, architecture, landscaping, and horticulture, is set to take place in Bucharest in the upcoming period. The event is a wide collaboration between artists, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]