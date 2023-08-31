Inspections carried out at Romania's new bridge over the Danube after reports of loose bolts



Romania's road authority CNAIR and bridge builder WeBuild have inspected 35,000 out of approximately 100,000 bolts on the new Brăila bridge over the Danube and found 70 loose ones, according to a statement from the road company. Inspections will continue to ensure that each one is tightened (...)