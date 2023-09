Zitec Reports 20% Higher Turnover For H1/2023, Of EUR14.7M

Zitec Reports 20% Higher Turnover For H1/2023, Of EUR14.7M. IT and digital marketing services provider Zitec ended the first half of 2023 with a 20% higher turnover compared to the same period of 2022, up to EUR14.7 million, company representatives said in a statement. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]