Cemacon Ends H1 With RON79M Revenue And RON28.7M Net Profit

Cemacon Ends H1 With RON79M Revenue And RON28.7M Net Profit. Construction materials manufacturer Cemacon (CEON.RO), a company controlled by Dedeman's Paval brothers, posted RON79 million revenue in the first half of 2023, down 36% compared with the same period last year, while net profit decreased 42% to RON28.7 million, it said in its first half report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]