Sphera Franchise Group Opens New Restaurant In Alba Iulia, In Carolina Mall, After EUR500,000 Investment

Sphera Franchise Group Opens New Restaurant In Alba Iulia, In Carolina Mall, After EUR500,000 Investment. Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), which holds the franchise for the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in Romania, has informed the local stock market in a report on Thursday (August 31) about the opening of a new KFC restaurant in Alba Iulia, in Carolina Mall, following an investment of EUR0.5 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]