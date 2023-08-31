C&W: Bucharest Sees Highest Office Rents In CEE, With 15.8% Year-Over-Year Increase

C&W: Bucharest Sees Highest Office Rents In CEE, With 15.8% Year-Over-Year Increase. Office rents in capital city Bucharest increased by up to 15.8% over the last 12 months (June 2023 vs. June 2022), with the prime headline rent in the CBD area (Piata Victoriei – Aviatorilor) reaching EUR22 per square meter, an increase which also translated to other submarkets, in line with (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]