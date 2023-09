Braiconf Posts RON820,100 Net Profit In H1

Braiconf Posts RON820,100 Net Profit In H1. Textile manufacturer Braiconf (BRCR.RO) announced RON820,128 net profit in the first half of 2023, up 8.5% compared with the year-ago period, while revenue stood at RON13.34 million, compared with RON13.38 million in the same period of 2022, ZF has calculated based on data from the first half (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]