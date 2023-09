Foraj Sonde Videle Posts 66% Growth In Revenue To RON77M In H1

Foraj Sonde Videle Posts 66% Growth In Revenue To RON77M In H1. Oil drilling company Foraj Sonde Videle (FOJE.RO) posted RON77.1 million revenue in the first half of 2023, up from RON46.7 million in the same period of 2022 and went from a loss of RON2 million to a net profit of RON8 million it said in its report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Thursday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]