Nuclearelectrica Supplements By RON110M A Contract Worth RON1.8B Concluded With OPCOM

Nuclearelectrica Supplements By RON110M A Contract Worth RON1.8B Concluded With OPCOM. State-run nuclear power producer Nuclearelectrica (SNN.RO) has informed its shareholders about the conclusion on August 30, 2023 of a legal deed with the Romanian Electricity and Gas Market Operator (OPCOM), the company said in a stock market report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]